Adelaide Festival Centre CEO and Artistic Director Will Retire

Adelaide Festival Centre Trust announced that longstanding and esteemed CEO and Artistic Director, Douglas Gautier AM, has made the decision to retire after almost 19 years in the role.

Mr Gautier, who took on the position as CEO and Artistic Director in 2006, will step down from his role in the second half of 2025 and has played a pivotal role in the growth of audiences at Adelaide Festival Centre.

The Board of Trustees will initiate an international search for his successor in coming months to see the organisation into the future.

Adelaide Festival Centre Trust Chair, The Hon Karlene Maywald acknowledged Douglas’ substantial contribution to Adelaide Festival Centre and the wider arts community in South Australia: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to congratulate Douglas on his stellar career with Adelaide Festival Centre. South Australia has been very fortunate to have such a passionate and capable hand at the tiller for so many years. We are grateful that Douglas has agreed to extend his current contract into next year to assist in a smooth transition to a new CEO particularly during the lead up to Adelaide Festival Centre’s redevelopment work in the second half of next year. We will be looking to celebrate Douglas’ contribution to the arts locally, nationally and internationally closer to his retirement.”

During his leadership Douglas Gautier initiated a major ‘program-led’ revival, which has seen increased audiences to more than 1 million annually and positioned Adelaide Festival Centre as a hub for Asian-Australian cultural engagement. Adelaide also became firmly placed on the touring circuit for blockbuster productions and musicals, including Disney Theatrical Group’s debut in Adelaide with Aladdin.

He led the spectacular redevelopment of Her Majesty’s Theatre and has introduced and harnessed the growth of major festivals including OzAsia Festival, Adelaide Cabaret Festival, DreamBIG Children’s Festival, First Nations programming including OUR MOB and Adelaide Guitar Festival.

Mr Gautier strongly advocated for Adelaide to be listed as a UNESCO City of Music and in 2016 was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia for services to the arts and the community.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: “It has been a privilege to lead a team of creative and passionate people at Adelaide Festival Centre and watch the venues and sector flourish over almost two decades. I am proud of all we’ve achieved as a team over the years and the challenges we’ve overcome. As the heart of the arts in South Australia we believe in the creative spirit, social benefits and economic impact of the arts, and we want to ensure that continues to reach far and wide into the future. There is still work to be done and I’m energised and excited about the future of Adelaide Festival Centre and the fantastic lineup of shows and festivals we have coming next year.”

Premier of South Australia, The Hon Peter Malinauskas MP: “Douglas Gautier has been an outstanding leader in South Australia’s arts sector, bringing Adelaide Festival Centre to the forefront of Australasia’s arts scene and growing annual audiences to more than one million. My government thanks Douglas for his unswerving commitment to bringing world class shows to Adelaide and for delivering festivals that inspire and connect us. His legacy will be felt for generations, and we wish Douglas all the best for his well-deserved retirement.”

Minister for Arts, The Hon Andrea Michaels MP: “I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank Douglas for his enduring commitment to Adelaide Festival Centre and the arts in South Australia, however, this is not yet goodbye. The Malinauskas Government looks forward to working with Douglas to continue to deliver outstanding experiences for all South Australians, including DreamBIG Children’s Festival, Adelaide Cabaret Festival and Disney’s Beauty and the Beast next year. With the recently redeveloped Her Majesty’s Theatre and the upcoming redevelopment of the Adelaide Festival Centre, Douglas and the team have ensured Adelaide Festival Centre is in good stead for a bright future.”

Adelaide Festival Centre recorded attendances of over 1 million in its 50th year in 2023, generating more than $164 million for South Australia. In 2023, the iconic venue hosted Mary Poppins, one of the highest attended productions in Adelaide Festival Centre’s 50 year history, as well as OzAsia Festival, DreamBIG Children’s Festival, Adelaide Guitar Festival,Adelaide Cabaret Festival and Celebrating First Nations.

This comes as OzAsia Festival this year is also celebrating record breaking attendances across its opening events with more than 106,000 attendees. Adelaide Festival Centre and the Riverbank precinct were abuzz with enthusiastic crowds across the festival’s first four days of performances and community events. OzAsia Festival continues until November 10.

