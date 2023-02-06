Abandoman Returns To Adelaide Fringe With DISCOGRAPHY

Using his trademark blend of audience interaction and razor-sharp improvisation, Abandoman will take you on a magical journey, transforming the audience's likes, loathes and daydreams into a full discography for a fictional artist, created by you.

Rob Broderick (AKA, Abandoman) has performed at multiple sold-out run at festivals across the globe and headlined comedy stages at Glastonbury, Latitude, Reading, Electric Picnic and Leeds Festival as well as supporting multi-platinum artist Ed SHeeran on his sell out UK tour.

Rob creates the kind of exhilarating live experience that has won him a string of awards, and the highest of international critical acclaim. He continues to sell out his fringe runs in Edinburgh and Australia each year, wowing audiences wherever he plays.