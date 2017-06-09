Will THE KING AND I Head to the West End with Kelli O'Hara and Ken Watanabe?

Jun. 9, 2017  
Looks like the West End will be getting to know Kelli O'Hara and Ken Watanabe.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Lincoln Center Theater's production of THE KING AND I "has its eye on the London Palladium for a limited season next year."

While the Daily Mail does state that this is still an "informed rumor" the producers are hoping for a 15-week run at the Palladium from mid-June 2018.

One of Rodgers & Hammerstein's finest works, The King and I boasts a score which features such beloved classics as Getting To Know You; Hello, Young Lovers; Shall We Dance?; I Have Dreamed; and Something Wonderful. Set in 1860's Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher, whom the imperious King brings to Siam to tutor his many wives and children.

Featuring a cast of more than 50, choreography based on the original by Jerome Robbins, and a score of treasured songs including "Getting to Know You," "I Whistle a Happy Tune" and "Shall We Dance?" in their glorious, original orchestrations, Lincoln Center Theater's Tony-winning production of THE KING AND plays its final performance on Broadway on June 26th, 2016.


