Will THE KING AND I Head to the West End with Kelli O'Hara and Ken Watanabe?

Looks like the West End will be getting to know Kelli O'Hara and Ken Watanabe.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Lincoln Center Theater's production of THE KING AND I "has its eye on the London Palladium for a limited season next year."

While the Daily Mail does state that this is still an "informed rumor" the producers are hoping for a 15-week run at the Palladium from mid-June 2018.

One of Rodgers & Hammerstein's finest works, The King and I boasts a score which features such beloved classics as Getting To Know You; Hello, Young Lovers; Shall We Dance?; I Have Dreamed; and Something Wonderful. Set in 1860's Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher, whom the imperious King brings to Siam to tutor his many wives and children.

Featuring a cast of more than 50, choreography based on the original by Jerome Robbins, and a score of treasured songs including "Getting to Know You," "I Whistle a Happy Tune" and "Shall We Dance?" in their glorious, original orchestrations, Lincoln Center Theater's Tony-winning production of THE KING AND plays its final performance on Broadway on June 26th, 2016.

Related Articles