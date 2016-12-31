Will & Grace Confirmed for Ten-Episode NBC Revival!

Dec. 31, 2016  
We've suspected it for several months, but now, thanks to Leslie Jordan, the news is official: Will & Grace is coming back for revival on NBC! According to Entertainment Tonight, the beloved and groundbreaking sitcom will begin filming this summer, just in time for Donald Trump's first year as the President.

Earlier this month, Megan Mullally, who plays Karen on the show, joked that Karen would probably be Trump's Secretary of State, and confirmed that the show will continue to comment on current political affairs in its newest incarnation.

