WE tv to Remember Debbie Reynolds with WILL & GRACE Marathon

This Saturday, January 7, We tv will celebrate the life of legendary actress, Debbie Reynolds, by hosting a 6-hour mini-marathon of her appearances on the hit comedy series WILL & GRACE. In the series, Reynolds played Bobbi Adler, the hysterical mother of Debra Messing's character, Grace Adler.

Beginning at 11:00am ET/PT and continuing until 5:00pm ET/PT, We tv will be counting down twelve of Reynolds' appearances in "Will & Grace," in order of their fan ratings. The marathon will conclude with the highest ranked episode saved for last. Please see below for the full list of titles, episodes numbers and loglines airing on Saturday, January 7:



Ep 721 - It's a Dad, Dad, Dad, Dad, World - When Grace convinces Karen to accompany her to her father Martin's birthday bash, the situation turns awkward when it is just the three of them. Struggling to gain the attention of her seemingly aloof father, Grace tags along with him to the golf range in hopes of scoring some quality bonding time. Meanwhile, Karen keeps herself entertained with Martin's buddy, Burt.



Ep 808 - Swish Out of Water - After another visit with her domineering mom, a frazzled Grace gets advice from Jack on how to deal with her. Meanwhile, on the first day of his new job, Will chases after a slumlord: Karen.



Ep 610 - Fanilow - Opting out of the annual Grace Adler Design Christmas party, ultimate "Fanilow" Will spends the night waiting in line for tickets to a special Barry Manilow concert - only to have his weak bladder force him to make a quick pit stop and entrust Grace to hold his place.



Ep 204 - Whose Mom is it Anyway? - Grace becomes jealous because Will is receiving all the attention from her mother. Jack and Rosario must convince the I.N.S. that their marriage is not a sham.



Ep 815 - The Definition of Marriage - The big day has finally arrived. Grace and James are getting ready for their green card wedding. To Grace's dismay, Karen takes it upon herself to ignore her wish for a low-key wedding ceremony and decides to arrange a huge affair instead



Ep 508 - MARRY ME a Little (Part I) - After Grace impulsively accepts a marriage proposal from Leo, there seems to be a million roadblocks between her and an actual wedding, not the least of which is her best friend Will's unease about the whole idea.



Ep 509 - MARRY ME a Little More (Part II) - After Grace impulsively accepts a marriage proposal from Leo, there seems to be a million roadblocks between her and an actual wedding, not the least of which is her best friend Will's unease about the whole idea.



Ep 113 - The Unsinkable Mommy Adler - Grace prepares in advance for the arrival of her mother, a former showgirl who just loves upstaging her daughter.



Ep 409 - A Movable Feast (Part I) - Rather than be a part of Thanksgiving Day, Will, Grace, Jack and Karen go for a festive holiday motor tour of their respective dysfunctional families, including Grace's domineering mother as well as Will's willful mom and Jack's stepdad.



Ep 410 - A Movable Feast (Part II) - The Thanksgiving episode concludes with what Will calls "real dysfunction": dinner with his nettling mother and other Truman relatives.



Ep 308 - Lows in the Mid-Eighties (Part I) - In a flashback to Thanksgiving 1985, coed Grace invites her college boyfriend Will home to meet her family, but their romantic relationship swerves when a conflicted Will phones a teenaged Jack for some crucial advice.



Ep 309 - Lows in the Mid-Eights (Part II) - The conclusion of a flashback to a memorable Thanksgiving in 1985 reveals how Will and Jack became pals; and how Karen ended up with hubby Stan. Martina Navratilova plays herself in a cameo.



About We tv With compelling, can't miss unscripted shows and dramatic scripted series, WE tv's programming is fueled by personalities and relationships filled with purpose and passion. We tv welcomes everyone and creates an inclusive experience across all platforms: on TV, online, on demand, and social media, embracing how today's digitally savvy, socially engaged audiences connect through content, using it as a catalyst to drive conversation and build community. We tv is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc., and its sister channels include AMC, BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV. We tv is available to over 85 million U.S. homes. WE tv: All In.





