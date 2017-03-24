Vanessa Hudgens Reveals Chances of Cameo in HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL 4

Last year, The Disney Channel revealed plans to produce a fourth installment of the popular HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL franchise, which would follow a new class of East High Wildcats. Speaking with E! News this week at the New York launch of the mobile game Bubble Witch 3 Saga, Vanessa Hudgens, who co-starred alongside Zac Efron in the first three films, discussed the chances that she would make a cameo in the upcoming project.

"I mean, I'm 28," she tells E! News. "I could be a teacher, but I refuse to be a teacher! I'm still a teenager at heart. So probably not with me, but I'm excited to see what they whip together." Asked if she had any advice for the incoming cast she offers, "Just have fun. We were just kids running around having fun."

She also marveled at the continuing popularity of the Disney franchise sharing, "It's insane to me that kids are still watching High School Musical. I mean it's amazing. I think it just shows the power of a musical. They're timeless."



The Disney Channel Original movie High School Musical premiered in 2006. Hudgens and Efron reprised their roles as Gabriella and Troy in two sequels, the most recent of which was released in 2008. Since that time, Hudgens has appeared on the big screen in Beastly, Spring Breakers and Sucker Punch and starred as Rizzo in Fox's Grease Live! She currently appears in the new NBC series Powerless. The actress made her Broadway debut in the 2015 Broadway revival of GIGI.

Below, watch Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron perform "Start of Something New" from the original HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL movie:

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles