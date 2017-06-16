VIDEO: Watch The Broadway Stars of FROZEN Sing From The Show

Disney Theatrical Productions has just announced the full cast and creative team for its new Broadway musical, Frozen, which will join hits Aladdin and The Lion King on Broadway in spring 2018 at the St. James Theatre.

Check out its two stars singing from the show below!

Joining previously announced stars Caissie Levy (Elsa), Patti Murin (Anna), Jelani Alladin (Kristoff), Greg Hildreth (Olaf), John Riddle (Hans) and Robert Creighton (Duke of Weselton), are principal cast members Kevin Del Aguila (Oaken), Timothy Hughes (Pabbie), Andrew Pirozzi (Sven), Audrey Bennett (Young Anna), Mattea Conforti (Young Anna), Brooklyn Nelson (Young Elsa), Ayla Schwartz (Young Elsa), Alyssa Fox (Elsa Standby) and Aisha Jackson (Anna Standby).

In a cast of 40, Frozen will also feature Alicia Albright, Tracee Beazer, Wendi Bergamini, Ashley Blanchet, James Brown III, Claire Camp, Lauren Nicole Chapman, Spencer Clark, Jeremy Davis, Kali Grinder, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Zach Hess, Donald Jones, Jr., Nina Lafarga, Ross Lekites, Austin Lesch, Synthia Link, Travis Patton, Adam Perry, Jeff Pew, Olivia Phillip, Noah J. Ricketts, Ann Sanders, JacoB Smith and Nicholas Ward.

Frozen will play its out-of-town tryout at the Buell Theatre in the Denver Center for the Performing Arts August 17 - October 1, 2017. Tickets for performances in Denver are on sale now. For information on the Denver engagement visit DenverCenter.org. Tickets for Broadway performances will go on sale later this year.

Do You Want To Build A Snowman?

In this video Broadway's Anna, Patti Murin, sings with Katie and Annie Lopez - who both voiced characters in the film version.

Love Is An Open Door

Broadway's Anna is joined again by her good friend Andrew Rannells to sing this fun duet!

Let It Go

Here Broadway's Elsa Caissie Levy teases us with a bit of Let it Go in this fun medley, but watch to the end of the best bits...

