VIDEO: Watch Highlights from ROMY AND MICHELE'S HIGH SCHOOL REUNION at 5th Avenue Theatre

Jun. 13, 2017  

ROMY AND MICHELE'S HIGH SCHOOL REUNION, starring Cortney Wolfson (Romy) and Stephanie Renee Wall (Michele), is making its world premiere at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre, and BroadwayWorld has a first look at footage from the show below!

Romy and Michele are two inseparable best friends whose relationship is put to the test when they invent fake careers to impress people at their 10-year high school reunion. Romy and Michele's High School Reunion features a creative team including Rock of Ages' director Kristin Hanggi and a book by the film's screenwriter, Robin Schiff. With an all new '80s and '90s pop/rock-inspired score from Gwendolyn Sanford and BranDon Jay, composers of Orange is the New Black, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion is the coolest thing since the invention of Post-its.

ROMY AND MICHELE'S HIGH SCHOOL REUNION is running at 5th Avenue Theatre through July 2 at the historic venue in downtown Seattle. For tickets and more information, visit www.5thavenue.org.

VIDEO: Watch Highlights from ROMY AND MICHELE'S HIGH SCHOOL REUNION at 5th Avenue Theatre
Click Here to Watch the Video!


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • DEAR EVAN HANSEN, OSLO, Ben Platt & Bette Midler Top 2017 Tony Awards - All the Winners!
  • VIDEO: Ben Platt & Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Perform 'Waving Through a Window' on THE TONYS
  • Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In On Kevin Spacey-Hosted TONY AWARDS
  • DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt Wins 2017 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
  • The 2017 Tony Awards - Watch Your Favorite Stars Strut the Red Carpet LIVE!
  • Oskar Eustis Delivers Statement Before Tonight's Performance of JULIUS CAESAR

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com