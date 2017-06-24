VIDEO: Watch CONCERT FOR AMERICA LIVE Featuring Alan Cumming, Jane Lynch, and More!

Can't make it to San Francisco? Watch a livestream of CONCERT FOR AMERICA below! The show begins at 7PM PST/10PM EST. The concert will star Alan Cumming, Jane Lynch, Kate Flannery, Kevin Chamberlin, Faith Prince, San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus, and more.

A concert of songs, comedy, and commentary, CONCERT FOR AMERICA is created and hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, who also organized the "Broadway For Orlando/What the World Needs Now is Love" recording. CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT! debuted its monthly series to universal acclaim at The Town Hall, which serves as its New York home. Prior to this San Francisco engagement, CONCERT FOR AMERICA will be in Los Angeles at Royce Hall on May 24th.

Proceeds from CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT! will benefit five national organizations working to protect human rights: Sierra Club Foundation, Southern Poverty Law Center, National Immigration Law Center, NAACP and National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT! is created and organized by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, in association with Your Kids, Our Kids, as well as the generous support of The Actors Fund and Playbill. The event is co-produced by Joey Monda and Frankie Dailey.

Built in 1922, the Curran has housed some of the most important productions in history and has maintained a reputation over the course of its life as one of the greatest venues in North America. Now, nearly 100 years after it welcomed its first Bay Area audiences, the Curran is newly restored and renovated. Under the curation of eight-time Tony Award winner Carole Shorenstein Hays, the Curran has reopened its 1,600-seat venue as a home for the most exciting stage works being conceived and created anywhere in the world.

