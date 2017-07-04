VIDEO: Watch An Exclusive Trailer For The Royal Shakespeare Company's ANTONY & CLEOPATRA!

The Royal Shakespeare Company's Rome MMXVII Season of four Shakespeare plays continues in select movie theaters across North America, directly from Shakespeare's hometown, Stratford-upon-Avon, England. The productions are filmed for "Live from Stratford-upon-Avon," the RSC program that screens the world's greatest classical theatre company around the world through a continued partnership with Trafalgar Releasing (formerly Picturehouse Entertainment).

Antony & Cleopatra (currently screening across July in movie theaters in North America) stars Josette Simon (who can currently be seen inWonder Woman) in the title role, Antony Byrne as Antony (last seen as Kent in Gregory Doran's production of King Lear last year) and features music from Laura Mvula (Ivor Novello Award nominee), written specifically for this production.

Watch the trailer for Antony & Cleopatra below!

Following Caesar's assassination, Mark Antony has reached the heights of power. Now he has neglected his empire for a life of decadent seduction with his mistress, Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt. Torn between love and duty, Antony's military brilliance deserts him, and his passion leads the lovers to their tragic end.



Iqbal Khan returns to the RSC to direct, following his critically acclaimed productions of Othello (2015) and Much Ado About Nothing (2012).

For more information: https://www.rsc.org.uk/antony-and-cleopatra/in-cinemas/

For cinema listings and booking visit https://www.rsc.org.uk.whats-on/in-cinemas to sign up for updates and follow the creation of the production online in the run up to the screening.

Related Articles