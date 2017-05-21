VIDEO: They Told the Truth, They Didn't Come to Fool You - SNL's Team Trump Performs 'Hallelujah'

May. 21, 2017  

This week's episode of SNL featured a cold open and a broken Hallelujah. Team Trump, featuring Kellyanne Conway, Mike Pence, Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump (Scarlett Johansson), Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Grim Reaper Steve Bannon, and the man himself assembled a the piano to croon out the Leonard Cohen ballad.

"Saturday Night Live," NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase, entered its 42nd season in October for another year of laughs, surprises and Great Performances. Since its inception in 1975, "SNL" has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation.

