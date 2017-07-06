VIDEO: Sugar, Butter, 500! WAITRESS Celebrates 500 Sweet Performances

Sugar, butter, 500! The cast of Waitress celebrated 500 performances during last night's curtain call, complete with balloons. Company members who have been a part of all 500 performances were also recognized, including Dakin Matthews, Eric Anderson, Chris Fitzgerald, Molly Hager, Jeremy Morse, and Max Kumangai.

Check out the video below!

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

