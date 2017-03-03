VIDEO: Sally Field Talks Return to Broadway in 'Glass Menagerie' on Today

Oscar and Emmy winner Sally Field is returning to the stage, starring in a Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams' classic The Glass Menagerie. The actress stopped by this morning's TODAY on NBC to tell Matt Lauer that she makes it a point to embrace the fact that she's 70. "There's nothing wrong with being older," she shares. Watch the appearance below!

Lincoln Center Theatre's revival of The Glass Menagerie, starring Sally Field and Joe Mantello, began previews on February 7, 2017 at Broadway's Belasco Theatre. (111 W 44th St, New York). Opening night is set for March 9th.

Two-time Academy Award winner Sally Field and two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello will be joined by Finn Wittrock and Madison Ferris in the revival of Tennessee Williams' iconic play. Tony winner Sam Gold directs.



The Glass Menagerie is the play that brought a brilliant young writer named Tennessee Williams to national attention when it premiered on Broadway in 1945. More than seventy years later, Williams' most personal work for the stage continues to captivate and overwhelm audiences around the world.

Image courtesy of NBC

