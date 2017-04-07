VIDEO: New Trailer for Michael John LaChiusa's LOS OTROS at Everyman

Everyman Theatre presents the Baltimore/DC Premiere of Los Otros, a timely new reworking of the musical from Tony Award nominees Michael John LaChiusa (music) and Ellen Fitzhugh (book and lyrics). Los Otros opened March 22 for a run through April 23, 2017. Check out a new trailer for the show below!

Following its 2012 debut at the Mark Taper Forum, this compelling new reimagining is the result of an Everyman-commissioned workshop this past fall in New York City. Infused with compassionate, cross-cultural understanding, Los Otros bursts to life with an immersive set design, a vibrant score and two affecting lead performances - nearly entirely sung - from Broadway vets Judy McLane (Mamma Mia!) and Philip Hernandez (Kiss of the Spider Woman), backed by a live on-stage instrumental ensemble.

Through a series of beautiful and intimate vignettes, two Californians, Lillian and Carlos, reflect on profound moments from the past in which their individual experiences (as a white woman and Hispanic man) are linked by a collective sense of "otherness."

Juxtaposing such familiar human tensions as past/present, memory/mysticism and cultural/sexual identity, director Noah Himmelstein and musical director Jon Kalbfleisch command a production that is at once quietly perceptive and startlingly relevant in the context of today's real-world social climate. Inspiring, energetic and emotionally charged, this semi-autobiographical work captures a universal story of interconnectedness, love, risk and revelation through the lens of two people's lives.

Los Otros is the first production directed by Noah Himmelstein under his new title of Associate Artistic Director at Everyman Theatre. A native of Baltimore, Noah previously directed the critically acclaimed production of An Inspector Calls during Everyman's 2015/16 season. Mr. Himmelstein's recent credits also include directing Andrew Lippa's I Am Anne Hutchinson/I Am Harvey Milk at the Strathmore Center with Kristin Chenoweth, in addition to earlier incarnations of the work at Lincoln Center and in San Francisco and Los Angeles. He also recently directed Jonathan Tolins' play The Forgotten Woman at Bay Street Theatre, Bleeding Love at the Fredericia Theatre in Denmark and the premiere of Michael Korie's opera Positions 1956 in Washington, DC. He is a former assistant director to James Lapine and Bartlett Sher and a graduate of Emerson College.

Composer Michael John LaChiusa's career includes multiple Tony Award nominations. His many scores include The Wild Party, Marie Christine, Hello Again, Giant, First Lady Suite, First Daughter Suite and See What I Wanna See. Lyricist and book writer Ellen Fitzhugh is the lyricist behind Grind on Broadway, several off-Broadway musicals, including Paper Moon, Herringbone, and Don Juan DeMarco and Paradise Found in London.

Tickets for Los Otros are now on sale online (www.everymantheatre.org), by phone (410.752.2208), or at the Everyman Theatre Box Office (315 W. Fayette Street, Baltimore, MD 21201).

