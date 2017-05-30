VIDEO: Michael Urie Chats Drama Desk Awards Hosting Gig on GOOD DAY NEW YORK

The 62nd Annual Drama Desk Awards will be held on Sunday, June 4, 2017 at 8:00 PM at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street), hosted by repeat emcee Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie (Buyer and Cellar, "Ugly Betty"). The Drama Desk Awards are the only major New York City theater honors for which productions on Broadway, Off-Broadway and Off-Off Broadway compete against each other in the same categories. Below, see what Urie had to say on "Good Day New York" about returning to host the ceremony!

The Drama Desk Awards, which are presented annually, honor outstanding achievement by professional theater artists on Broadway, Off-Broadway and Off-Off Broadway. What sets Drama Desk Awards apart is that they are voted on and bestowed by theater critics, journalists, editors and publishers covering theater, without any vested interest in the results. For this reason, Drama Desk Awards reflect both enthusiasm for all aspects of New York's professional theater.

Joey Parnes Productions will produce and manage the show. The Awards show will be written by Jonathan Tolins and directed by Mark Waldrop (Not That Jewish, Howard Crabtree's When Pigs Fly, Bea Arthur on Broadway: Just Between Friends). Click here for the full list of nominees!

