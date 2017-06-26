VIDEO: Michael Keaton Confirms Villainous Role in Disney's Live-Action DUMBO

While promoting his new film SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING on this morning's GMA, award-winning actor Micheal Keaton confirmed reports that he will lend his voice to the role of the villain in Disney's live-action DUMBO. Keaton will reunite with 'Beetlejuice director Tim Burton for the project. Watch the appearance below!

Burton will helm the film from a script by Ehren Kruger. As previously reported, Colin Farrell and Eva Green are also rumored to be in talks for the reboot which will be based on Disney's 1941 animated classic.

DUMBO centers on a baby circus elephant who is made fun of for his large ears and is separated from his mother. Keaton, who also worked with Burton in 1992's 'Batman Returns', would play a villain, who buys a circus with hopes of exploiting the elephants.

Michael Keaton has recently appeared on the big screen in The Founder, Spotlight and Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance). He will soon be seen in American Assassin.

Related Articles