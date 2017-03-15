VIDEO: Lena Hall Announces Release of OBSESSED: A TRIBUTE TO RADIOHEAD

Lena Hall announced on Instagram last night the release of her and Justin Craig's brand new EP album, Obsessed: A Tribute to Radiohead with the video seen below. The video features Hall performing at the album release show at Pianos.

Featuring songs including "Optimistic" and "Lucky," the album is now available on iTunes and other streaming services.

Born and raised in San Francisco, CA, Lena Hall traveled the world performing and received her first big break singing for Pope John Paul II at Candlestick Stadium for over 50,000 people at the young age of 7. Hall was a member of the Young People's Teen Musical Theatre Company in San Francisco and at the age of 17, joined the national tour of Cats. When not on the Broadway stage, Lena performs with her band The Deafening.

Previous Broadway and Off-Broadway roles include starring as Yitzhak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Nicola in the Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots (Original Cast), starring in the award winning Toxic Avenger at New World Stages, Tarzan (Original Cast), Dracula (Original Cast), 42nd Street (Anytime Annie), Cats (Demeter), Bedbugs (NYMF) and Green Eyes (Fringe). TV and Film roles include Young Miranda? in the Sex and the City film, The Stepford Wives, The Graduates, All My Children? and Legally Blonde, the Search for the Next Elle Woods.

Obsessed: A tribute to Radiohead is now available on iTunes and other streaming services!!! @justinwcraig and I are super proud! Here is a little teaser and vid from our album release show we did at Pianos! Video creds: @heathmcbride and @engdahlcinema Thank you for this beautiful video! #concert #obsessed #radioheadtribute #coversongs #coveralbum #acousticcover #acousticguitar #hedwigandtheangryinch #singerslife A post shared by Lena Hall (@lenarockerhall) on Mar 14, 2017 at 9:24am PDT



