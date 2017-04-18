VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Attempts Musical Impressions of Streisand & More on LIVE

KRISTIN CHENOWETH
Apr. 18, 2017  

On today's LIVE WITH KELLY, guest Kristin Chenoweth played a musical edition of 'Impression Session' with Kelly Ripa and her guest co-host Jussie Smollett. Below, watch the Tony winner attempt to impersonate Barbra Streisand and Britney Spears!

Kristin Chenoweth recently returned to the stage for a limited engagement in MY LOVE LETTER TO BROADWAY at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. After stealing hearts with her show-stopping turn in YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN, which earned her a Tony Award, Kristin Chenoweth rose to Broadway super-stardom as Glinda in WICKED, a performance so iconic it changed the Great White Way for good. She's since become a sweetheart of the small and silver screens, dazzling audiences across the globe with her powerhouse vocals and irresistible charm.

Her other Broadway credits include ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY., PROMISES PROMISES, THE APPLE TREE, EPIC PROPORTIONS and STEEL PIER.

