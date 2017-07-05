VIDEO: Julie Andrews Reveals Secrets Behind Filming of Iconic SOUND OF MUSIC Hilltop Scene

During her recent appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW, actress Julie Andrews revealed the complicated and messy way they filmed the iconic opening hilltop scene in THE SOUND OF MUSIC. "We were out there for ages because the weather was not kind to us," revealed the legendary star. "Somebody forgot to mention that Austria has the world's seventh highest annual rainfall." Watch the appearance below!

Andrews made her Broadway debut in The Boy Friend (1954). She rose to prominence starring in Broadway musicals such as My Fair Lady (1956), playing Eliza Doolittle, and Camelot (1960), playing Queen Guinevere. In 1957, Andrews starred in the premiere of Rodgers and Hammerstein's written-for-television musical Cinderella, a live network broadcast seen by over 100 million viewers.

Andrews made her feature film debut in Mary Poppins (1964), and won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in the title role. She starred in The Sound of Music (1965), playing Maria von Trapp, and won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress - Motion Picture Musical or Comedy. Between 1964 and 1986, she starred in The Americanization of Emily (1964), Hawaii (1966), Torn Curtain (1966), Thoroughly Modern Millie (1967), Star! (1968), The TamarindSeed (1974), 10 (1979), Victor/Victoria (1982), That's Life! (1986), and Duet for One (1986). From 2001 to 2004, Andrews starred in The Princess Diaries (2001), The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004). From 2004 to 2010, she lent her voice to the Shrek animated films, and Despicable Me (2010).

Andrews has won an Academy Award, a BAFTA, five Golden Globes, three Grammys, two Emmys, the Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award, THE KENNEDY CENTER HONORS Award, and the Disney Legends Award. She is an author of children's books and has published her autobiography, Home: A Memoir of My Early Years (2008).

