VIDEO: Jordan Fisher Performs MOANA's 'You're Welcome' ft. Lin-Manuel Miranda

JorDan Fisher stars in the official video for "You're Welcome" featuring Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda. The song, written by Miranda, appears on the MOANA soundtrack, available now. Check it out below!

JorDan Fisher made his Broadway debut in Hamilton, starring as John Laurens and Philip Hamilton. Working with Hamilton director, Thomas Kail, Fisher recently starred as "Doody" in Fox's 5-time Emmy award winning production of Grease: Live for which MTV and People Magazine deemed him a breakout star. Following his top 40 single "All About Us," the Hollywood Records artist released his eponymous debut EP in August with his first full-length album dropping in early 2017.

Fisher grew up in the theater and began his journey to Hollywood at 13 years old, since then lighting up the small screen in television projects such as the Teen Beach Movie franchise, "Liv and Maddie," and "The Secret Life of the American Teenager."

