Moana
Click Here for More Articles on Moana

VIDEO: Jordan Fisher Performs MOANA's 'You're Welcome' ft. Lin-Manuel Miranda

Mar. 24, 2017  

JorDan Fisher stars in the official video for "You're Welcome" featuring Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda. The song, written by Miranda, appears on the MOANA soundtrack, available now. Check it out below!

JorDan Fisher made his Broadway debut in Hamilton, starring as John Laurens and Philip Hamilton. Working with Hamilton director, Thomas Kail, Fisher recently starred as "Doody" in Fox's 5-time Emmy award winning production of Grease: Live for which MTV and People Magazine deemed him a breakout star. Following his top 40 single "All About Us," the Hollywood Records artist released his eponymous debut EP in August with his first full-length album dropping in early 2017.

Fisher grew up in the theater and began his journey to Hollywood at 13 years old, since then lighting up the small screen in television projects such as the Teen Beach Movie franchise, "Liv and Maddie," and "The Secret Life of the American Teenager."

VIDEO: Jordan Fisher Performs MOANA's 'You're Welcome' ft. Lin-Manuel Miranda
Click Here to Play!


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • VIDEO: Ben Platt, Tim Minchin & James Corden Perform DONALD: THE MUSICAL!
  • BWW World Premiere Exclusive: First Listen to Barry Manilow's 'Coney Island' from THIS IS MY TOWN
  • Photo Flash: Their Shot! First Look at the National Tour of HAMILTON
  • Tina Fey's Broadway-Bound MEAN GIRLS Musical Will Make Regional Premiere This Fall
  • ONCE UPON A TIME's Jennifer Morrison and More Round Out Cast of Matthew Perry's THE END OF LONGING at MCC Theater
  • Jesse Green Hired as Co-Chief Theater Critic for The New York Times

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com