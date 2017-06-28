Social: Eva Longoria, Minnie Driver, Weird Al, Rachelle Ann Go and More Sing from Hamilton for #Ham4All Part 2

Lin-Manuel Miranda is raising money for the Immigrants: We Get The Job Done Coalition via Prizeo with this #Ham4All social challenge. You can be entered to win two VIP tickets to the opening night of Hamilton in LA, the after party, a meet and greet with Lin, and roundtrip airfare and hotel accommodation. Check out the note from Lin-Manuel below, and some videos of your favorite celebrities participating below!

Hamilton has crisscrossed the country-New York, Chicago, San Francisco. Next stop... Los Angeles! I'm thrilled to be back again with another great Hamilton experience, this time benefiting a cause that's not only at the heart of Hamilton but particularly close to me-immigration. I'm raising money for the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition, which is comprised of 12 amazing organizations (for more, see below).

For only a $10 donation, you'll be entered to win two VIP tickets to the opening night of Hamilton at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles. In addition, you and a friend will attend what I promise will be a star-studded after-party. We'll also make sure we connect and snap a photo together. And don't worry about airfare or hotel - we'll cover that, too.

You can win with just a $10 donation. But if you want to donate more, you'll get extra entries, some cool Hamilton goodies, and more. It's my way of saying thank you for supporting the important work of the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition.

The Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition is part of the Hispanic Federation 501(c)(3), the nation's premier Latino non-profit organization. Launched in 2017, the coalition is comprised of 12 partner organizations that work throughout the United States to provide services to immigrants, refugees, and asylees, including legal representation, advocacy, and awareness campaigns. Coalition members include: ACCESS (Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Service), Alianza America, Advancing Justice - Asian Law Caucus, Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), Immigration Equality, FANM, Inc./Haitian Women of Miami, Kids in Need of Defense (KIND), LULAC Institute, National Day Laborers Organizing Network (NDLON), National Immigration Law Center, Tahirih Justice Center, and United We Dream.



The Hispanic Federation works locally and nationally to empower millions of Latino children, youth, and families through three essential service pillars: increasing the capacity of Hispanic grassroots organizations, advocating for social justice, and providing direct programs that transform communities.

Check out the full contest details here!

#Ham4All Challenge! I nominate @felaluf @yebbasmith @Aimee_Garcia 2 make a donation & sing their fav #Hamiltune! https://t.co/9euGVLrd5M pic.twitter.com/ZAVITTZpxY — Madeleine Mantock (@madeleinemgm) June 27, 2017

@Lin_Manuel's #Ham4All is ON @justinbaldoni! BRING IT @yaelgrobglas @MarissaNeitling @sonjamtaylor https://t.co/MRXY6ic29K @supportKIND pic.twitter.com/634iNglNHk — Bridget Regan (@BridgetRegan) June 27, 2017

?? @SaraRamirez #Ham4All challenge 2 support immigrants goes to @dianeguerrero__ @RestingPlatypus @conradricamora ! https://t.co/fcbz5oJRFK pic.twitter.com/76SquLPMV3 — Matt McGorry (@MattMcGorry) June 27, 2017

I just donated to support the Immigrants: We Get The Job Done. I challenge @ricky_martin and @MarioLopezExtra! Thank you @Lin_Manuel! pic.twitter.com/P4QJrBOlr6 — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) June 28, 2017

I supported @tahirihjustice @Lin_Manuel's #WeGetTheJobDone Coalition I challenge @angelicavale @jamesmaslow #Ham4All https://t.co/ye9IRylPN0 pic.twitter.com/apUhC8lrkO — Jaime Camil (@jaimecamil) June 27, 2017

@Lin_Manuel #Ham4all I accept @cedricyarbrough's challenge! Donated! You're up @samantharonson https://t.co/mWg5ZzIik2 — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) June 28, 2017

I challenge @JoeLoTruglio & @tatianamaslany to donate & sing their favorite song from @HamiltonMusical!! #Ham4all https://t.co/w1Xfx5cQEN pic.twitter.com/9YXCVftAk7 — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) June 27, 2017

I accept @thomaslennon's #HamForAll challenge! Up to you @driverminnie & @wendimclendonco!! #Hamilton #Ham4All @Lin_Manuel #downanoctave pic.twitter.com/88KgnWIkcr — Cedric Yarbrough (@cedricyarbrough) June 27, 2017

Here's my #HAM4ALL video. Challenge accepted @meganamram! Now to you @tatianamaslany & @joshgroban. Donate at https://t.co/s130wmCDGq! Yay! pic.twitter.com/zWJ9sqOBNQ — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) June 27, 2017

Was challenged by @kaysarahsera to do @Lin_Manuel's #Ham4All so me & Baby J joined the Cabinet Battle. #dadraps #cantbelievehedidntwakeup pic.twitter.com/tMFDS4LLgh — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) June 27, 2017

@Lin_Manuel pic.twitter.com/zgi75NFFbB — Karen Olivo (@Karenolivo) June 26, 2017

Check out https://t.co/b8nctF3xIZ for more info????

I challenge @livevamaria & @msleasalonga ?? @lin_manuel @prizeo #Ham4all pic.twitter.com/2w94GDc5y1 — Rachelle Ann Go (@gorachelleann) June 27, 2017

Anthem 4 the Olympic year!? Challenging @gabrielledoug & all the @HamiltonMusical skating fans! @Lin_Manuel #Ham4All https://t.co/c504MZzQpX pic.twitter.com/dhyJyl3bFc — Jason Brown (@jasonbskates) June 27, 2017

