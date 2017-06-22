VIDEO: First Look - Josh Gad, Chadwick Boseman Star in New Drama MARSHALL

Long before he sat on the United States Supreme Court or claimed victory in Brown v. Board of Education, Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) was a young rabble-rousing attorney for the NAACP.

The new motion picture, MARSHALL, is the true story of his greatest challenge in those early days - a fight he fought alongside attorney Sam Friedman (Josh Gad), a young lawyer with no experience in criminal law: the case of black chauffeur Joseph Spell (Sterling K. Brown), accused by his white employer, Eleanor Strubing (Kate Hudson), of sexual assault and attempted murder. Below, watch the first official trailer for the film, hitting theaters this October!

Josh Gad lent his voice to Olaf in Disney's Frozen. He originated the role of Elder Arnold Cunningham in the Broadway musical THE BOOK OF MORMON for which he received a Tony nominee. He also starred on Broadway in SPELLING BEE. On TV he has appeared in ER, The Daily Show, Modern Family, New Girl, Bored to Death, and Numb3rs. Gad played Skip Gilchrist in the political sitcom 1600 PENN on NBC, and a fictionalized version of himself on FX's The Comedians, alongside Billy Crystal. His film roles include The Rocker, The Internship, 21, Love & Other Drugs, Frozen, Jobs, Pixels, The Wedding Ringer, The Angry Birds Movie, A Dog's Purpose, and the live-action adaptation of Disney's Beauty and the Beas

