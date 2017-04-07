VIDEO: Exclusive First Look - Ricki Lake Chats HAIRSPRAY Audition on Logo's 'Cocktails & Classics'

This Sunday, Logo is airing the original HAIRSPRAY movie as a part of their Cocktails & Classics series. During the breaks, host Michael Urie and guests, including the original Tracy Turnblad, Ricki Lake, will discuss the iconic film. Below, BWW shares an exclusive clip from Sunday, featuring Ricki Lake discussing her audition experience for the movie!

About the series: Join Logo for a crash course in film history and a closer look at the movies we love to quote over and over again. Each week, get the inside scoop from our host Michael Urie as he shares never-before-shared stories, casting hits and misses, tantalizing trivia and good-old-fashioned dish that make these movies so revered by cinephiles and camp enthusiasts alike.

Michael Urie and guests, including original Tracy Turnblad, Ricki Lake, take a look back at the John Waters' classic about a pleasantly plump teenage girl who dares to dance on TV and challenges segregation in 1960s Baltimore. This film also featured an unforgettable performance by queer icon Divine as Edna Turnblad. Cocktails & Classics: HAIRSPRAY airs Sunday, April 9 @ 8/7c on Logo.

