VIDEO: Danny DeVito Reveals He Warms Up for THE PRICE Naked on a Trampoline

Danny DeVito stopped by last night's LATE NIGHT to talk to Seth Meyers about being nominated for a Tony Award for his first Broadway play, THE PRICE. Later, the actor breaks down his warm-up routine for the show, including bouncing naked on a trampoline. "I should take a picture of that!," he joked. Watch the clips below!

Danny DeVito was recently nominated for a 2017 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for Arthur Miller'S The Price. This marks DeVito's Broadway debut and first Tony nomination. The award-winning actor is best known for his role of LOUIE De Palma on the television show "Taxi". He won both an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his performance.

One of the most personal plays by the consummate voice of the American everyman, Arthur Miller's The Price is a riveting story about the struggle to make peace with the past and create hope for the future. Steppenwolf co-founder Terry Kinney (reasons to be pretty) directs.

Related Articles