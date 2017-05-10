THE PRICE
Click Here for More Articles on THE PRICE

VIDEO: Danny DeVito Reveals He Warms Up for THE PRICE Naked on a Trampoline

May. 10, 2017  

Danny DeVito stopped by last night's LATE NIGHT to talk to Seth Meyers about being nominated for a Tony Award for his first Broadway play, THE PRICE. Later, the actor breaks down his warm-up routine for the show, including bouncing naked on a trampoline. "I should take a picture of that!," he joked. Watch the clips below!

Danny DeVito was recently nominated for a 2017 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for Arthur Miller'S The Price. This marks DeVito's Broadway debut and first Tony nomination. The award-winning actor is best known for his role of LOUIE De Palma on the television show "Taxi". He won both an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his performance.

One of the most personal plays by the consummate voice of the American everyman, Arthur Miller's The Price is a riveting story about the struggle to make peace with the past and create hope for the future. Steppenwolf co-founder Terry Kinney (reasons to be pretty) directs.

VIDEO: Danny DeVito Reveals He Warms Up for THE PRICE Naked on a Trampoline
Click Here to Play!

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Breaking News: HELLO, DOLLY! & COME FROM AWAY Top Outer Critics Circle Winners; Full List!
  • Stage Production Based on Iconic Board Game CLUE to Tour in 2018-19 Season
  • Aaron Tveit to Star in Barrington Stage Company's COMPANY; Initial Season Casting Announced
  • OSLO Big Winner at the 2017 Lucille Lortel Awards, Full List!
  • Julia Murney to Star in GYPSY at Cape Playhouse; Additional Star Casting Announced
  • Photo Flash: Norm Lewis and Carolee Carmello Get Deadly in Immersive SWEENEY TODD Off-Broadway

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com