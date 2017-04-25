VIDEO: Broadway's Allison Janney Tries Out Stephen Colbert's 'Vocal Warm-Up' Routine

Click Here for More Articles on SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION

While guesting on 'The Late Show' yesterday, the star of Broadway's SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION, Allison Janney, missed her nightly warm up routine for her play. So Stephen invited her to try his! Later, the Broadway actress and former 'West Wing' star knows what it's like to play a White House staffer, and has some sympathy for current Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Check out the videos below!

@AllisonBJanney discussed the relevancy of her new play @SixDegressBway

John Guare's critically acclaimed play Six Degrees of Separation returns to Broadway in a revival starring seven-time Emmy Award winner Allison Janney ("Mom," The Girl on the Train) as Ouisa and Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey (The Normal Heart, "Manhattan") as Flan. Trip Cullman (Significant Other, Punk Rock) directs the production, which runs at the Barrymore Theatre for 15 weeks only.

Inspired by a true story, the play follows the trail of a young black con man, Paul, who insinuates himself into the lives of a wealthy New York couple, Ouisa and Flan Kittredge, saying he knows their son at college.

Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

