VIDEO: Bernadette Peters & Furry Friends Stop By LIVE to Discuss 'Broadway Barks'

On today's LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, guest Bernadette Peters, along with some adorable dogs in need of a home, joined Kelly Ripa and her guest go-host Van Jones. The Broadway vet appeared on the morning show to discuss the 19th annual "Broadway Barks", the star-studded dog and cat adoption event benefiting New York City animal shelters and adoption agencies. Check out the appearance below!

This year's 'Broadway Barks' will once again feature celebrities from the hottest shows currently on Broadway. (Click here for a full list of stars scheduled to participate in the event!) The July 8, 2017, event, produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, will take place in Shubert Alley (located between 44th and 45th Streets, between Broadway and Eighth Avenues). Festivities begin at 3 p.m.; celebrity presentations of adoptable pets take place between 5-6:30 p.m. The rain or shine event is free and open to the public.

Early birds get a special treat at 12 p.m., when this year's hosts, Bernadette Petersand Malcolm McDowell, will appear in the alley and sign copies of the 2017 Broadway Barks poster and Playbill designed by Kelly McDowell. Posters, Playbills and official merchandise will be for sale with 100% of the proceeds to benefit Broadway Barks.

