VIDEO: Ben Platt & Rachel Bay Jones Check Out Their Freshly-Engraved Tonys for the First Time!

The awards have been engraved and are on their way to the winners! After being delivered to the theatre, winners from Dear Evan Hansen, Ben Platt and Rachel Bay Jones, sit down together to see their names engraved on a Tony Award for the first time.

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Tony and Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey, aired live from Radio City Music Hall last week, honoring theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway and wrapping up the 2016-17 awards season.

