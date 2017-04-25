VIDEO: Ben Platt Talks Universal Themes of DEAR EVAN HANSEN on 'Today'

Click here to watch DEAR EVAN

HANSEN cast perform on 'Today'

Ben Platt has been getting Tony buzz for originating the title role in the acclaimed Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen. The actor stopped by this morning's TODAY and told Kathie Lee and Hoda that the musical about an anxious teen has themes that everyone can relate to. "Character-wise I think that Evan is clearly a kid who doesn't like to take up a lot of space and sort of wants to hide away and disappear into himself", he explains, adding "I think that's something anybody can relate to. Our show reveals how universal that feeling is." Watch the appearance below!

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.

Dear Evan Hansen, which pairs the three time Tony Award nominated director Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens) with the Tony-nominated composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (A Christmas Story, Dogfight, NBC's "SMASH") and award-winning playwright Steven Levenson (Showtime's "Masters of Sex") now takes the next step on its remarkable journey: Broadway.

Image courtesy of NBC

Related Articles