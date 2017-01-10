VIDEO: Barbra Streisand Praises Meryl Streep's Speech: 'I Was Very Proud of Her'

On last night's HARDBALL on MSNBC, legendary singer and actress Barbra Streisand called in to join host Chris Matthews to discuss Meryl Streep's Golden Globes speech that criticized President-elect Donald Trump.

"I thought that she said WHAT SHE SAID beautifully," Streisand said of Streep's acceptance speech. "I completely agree with Meryl." The singer went on to call Trump's tweeted response, in which he calls Streep an over-rated actress, "beneath the dignity of the presidency."

"What we need more than anything in this world, I think, is kindness and common decency," shared Streisand. "And what he did and how he reacts and how he has a need to talk back and insult anybody who doesn't agree with him, it's pretty disgraceful."

She went on to praise Streep, sharing "I was very proud of her and she's a wonderful actress, and that he had to denigrate her talent because she spoke out...As a matter of fact, why isn't he sitting through briefings rather than tweeting this nonsense in a rating war with Arnold Schwarzenegger? I don't know how we're going to take four years of this."

Related Articles