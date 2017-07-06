VIDEO: Annaleigh Ashford, Jessie Mueller & More Share Alzheimer's PSAs

Grammy, Tony and Emmy Award-winner Cyndi Lauper, Tony Award-winner Jessie Mueller and Tony Award-winner Annaleigh Ashford have filmed PSAs in support of Music & Memory. The talented stars join Carole King - whose PSA debuted via The Doctors in 2016 - in speaking out support of this NY-based non-profit that "unlocks precious memories" to "light up the faces and improve the quality of life for those suffering from Alzheimer's and dementia. Learn more about Music & Memory here: http://www.musicandmemory.org/ and check out the three just-released PSA's, along with Carole King's 2016 PSA, below!

MUSIC & MEMORY? is a non-profit organization that brings personalized music into the lives of the elderly or infirm through digital music technology, vastly improving quality of life.

We train nursing home staff and other elder care professionals, as well as family caregivers, how to create and provide personalized playlists using iPods and related digital audio systems that enable those struggling with Alzheimer's, dementia and other cognitive and physical challenges to reconnect with the world through music-triggered memories.

By providing access and education, and by creating a network of MUSIC & MEMORY? Certified organizations, we aim to make this form of personalized therapeutic music a standard of care throughout the health care industry.

