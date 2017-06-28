VIDEO: ALADDIN's Telly Leung Performs 'Proud of Your Boy' Live on Facebook

As Pride Month comes to a close, actor Telly Leung joins The New York Times to talk about being an actor who is out, and to sing a song from the Broadway musical ALADDIN - The Musical, in which he currently stars as the title character. Check out the live appearance below!

Broadway vet Telly Leung took on the title character of ALADDIN in the hit Broadway musical on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Recently on Broadway, Leung has starred in the musicals ALLEGIANCE and IN TRANSIT. He also appeared on Broadway in FLOWER DRUM SONG and PACIFIC OVERTURES and was part of the final Broadway company of the hit musical RENT. He originated Boq in the Chicago production of WICKED and played Dalton Academy Warbler Wes on Fox's smash television series GLEE.

Aladdin, adapted from the Disney film and centuries-old folktales including "One Thousand and One Nights," is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin's journey sweeps audiences into an exotic world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

Source: NYT Facebook

