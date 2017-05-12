VIDEO: 30 Days of TONY! Day 30- A Divine Contribution, 1974

Welcome to BroadwayWorld's Tony Award Countdown: 30 Days of TONY, a loving look at some of the most memorable moments from Tony's history featuring today's nominees!

This year, we're kick this series off on a divine note with a historical anecdote involving the one and only Miss Better Midler. Though she is currently enjoying her first Tony Award nomination for her rapturous performance as Dolly Levi in the smash hit revival of Hello Dolly!, it may come as news to some that Ms. Midler is already a recipient of Tony honors. In 1974, the sassy songstress received a Tony for Outstanding Contribution to Concert on the Broadway Stage for her Clams on the Half Shell Revue at the Minskoff Theatre.

Miss Midler's other Broadway credits include turns in the original production of, "Fiddler on the Roof" as well as a tour de force one woman performance in the play, "I'll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers."

Check out this archived clip to see Bette accept the award from her longtime pal, and the king of late night, Johnny Carson.

Related Articles