VIDEO: 30 Days of TONY, Day 3: Celebrating One Singular Sensation, Baayork Lee

One day three, we celebrate Isabelle Stevenson Award honoree, Baayork Lee whose most notable Tony performance came in 1976, when she appeared on the show with the original Broadway cast of the landmark musical, A Chorus Line.

The Isabelle Stevenson Award is presented annually to a member of the theatre community who has made a substantial contribution of volunteered time and effort on behalf of one or more humanitarian, social service or charitable organizations.

"Baayork works tirelessly to break down cultural walls that often build up around what theatre goers consider 'traditional' musicals, and her dedication to fostering the next generation of performers and theatre professionals to do the same is exemplary. We are thrilled to honor her this year," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, President of the American Theatre Wing, in a statement.

Lee was an original cast member and assistant choreographer of the 1976 Tony Award-winning Best Musical A Chorus Line who has staged many productions of the musical across the globe.

See Baayork and the rest of the original cast of the show on the 1976 Tony Awards below!





