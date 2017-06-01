2017 AWARDS SEASON
VIDEO: 30 Days of TONY, Day 10: Andy Blankenbuehler Brings HAMILTON's Yorktown to Radio City

Jun. 1, 2017  

Welcome to BroadwayWorld's Tony Award Countdown: 30 Days of TONY, a loving look at some of the most memorable moments from Tony's history featuring today's nominees!

Andy Blankenbuehler is a two-time Tony award winner for his work on Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights and last year's Tony giant, Hamilton. This year A.Blank has branched out on his own and slipped into the director's chair for the wartime musical, Bandstand.

Hot off his Tony win for staging a revolution, Andy is a contender again this year, having snapped up a third nomination for his swing-inspired choreo that is electrifying audiences eight times a week.

But before we look to this year's show, let's take a trip back to last year's Hamilton-mania and remember Andy's spectacular Revolutionary War crescendo, "The Battle of Yorktown."

