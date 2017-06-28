THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER
Jun. 28, 2017  

Academy Award-winning filmmaker, best-selling author, and political icon, Michael Moore will bring his thought-provoking, controversial fare to Broadway in The Terms of My Surrender, his theatrical debut.

Directed by Tony Award-winner, Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, American Idiot, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), the limited 12-week engagement will begin previews at Broadway's Belasco Theatre (111 W 44th Street) on Friday, July 28, 2017 with an official opening night set for Thursday, August 10, 2017.

So, the question is posed: "Can a Broadway show take down a sitting President?"

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Up on the Marquee: Michael Moore's THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER
"Michael Moore on Broadway: The Terms of My Surrender"

