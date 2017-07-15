Up On The Marquee: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

Jul. 15, 2017  

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, Broadway's joyous musical celebration, is the extraordinary story of a fearless young dreamer named Ti Moune. After a massive storm rages through her village, a ray of hope appears through a young man from the wealthy side of the island. An unexpected romance blossoms. But when their different cultures threaten to keep them apart, Ti Moune-guided by the island gods-sets out on a journey to stay beside the man who has captured her heart. The exuberant score by Tony Award® winners Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens (Anastasia, Ragtime), along with the visionary production by Tony Award-nominated director Michael Arden (Spring Awakening revival), transforms the reality of post-storm Haiti into a fantastical world bursting with Caribbean rhythms and dance.

Directed by Tony nominee Michael Arden and written by the Tony Award-winning team of Lynn Ahrens (book and lyrics) and Stephen Flaherty (music), Once On This Island will begin preview performances on Thursday, November 9 and officially open on Sunday, December 3 at The Circle in the Square.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

'Once on this Island'

'Once on this Island'

'Once on this Island' the Square Theatre on July 14, 2017 New York City.

'Once on this Island'

'Once on this Island'

'Once on this Island'

'Once on this Island'

'Once on this Island'

'Once on this Island'

'Once on this Island'

