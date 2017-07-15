Up On The Marquee: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, Broadway's joyous musical celebration, is the extraordinary story of a fearless young dreamer named Ti Moune. After a massive storm rages through her village, a ray of hope appears through a young man from the wealthy side of the island. An unexpected romance blossoms. But when their different cultures threaten to keep them apart, Ti Moune-guided by the island gods-sets out on a journey to stay beside the man who has captured her heart. The exuberant score by Tony Award® winners Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens (Anastasia, Ragtime), along with the visionary production by Tony Award-nominated director Michael Arden (Spring Awakening revival), transforms the reality of post-storm Haiti into a fantastical world bursting with Caribbean rhythms and dance.



Directed by Tony nominee Michael Arden and written by the Tony Award-winning team of Lynn Ahrens (book and lyrics) and Stephen Flaherty (music), Once On This Island will begin preview performances on Thursday, November 9 and officially open on Sunday, December 3 at The Circle in the Square.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



