Apr. 24, 2017  
United Scenic Artists 'Very Gratified' Following Tony Awards' Reinstatement of Sound Design Categories

Following news earlier today that the Tony Awards will reinstate sound design categories at this year's awards, The Sound Design committee of United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, has released a message of endorsement.

"We are very gratified by this outcome," said Nevin Steinberg, co-chair of the committee that is part of the union representing all designers working on Broadway. "Happily, the appeals and activism of our members, of the professional theater community in New York and around the country, and the thoughtful arguments for reconsideration by some of the most prominent individuals and organizations across show business made an impact. Sound Designers on Broadway will once again be recognized for the integral and creative work that their colleagues and audiences expect."

United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, is a labor union and professional association of Designers, Artists and Craftspeople, many who are world famous, organized to protect craft standards, working conditions and wages for the entertainment and decorative arts industries. The members of Local USA 829 are Artists and Designers working in film, theatre, opera, ballet, television, industrial shows, commercials and exhibitions. The current active membership totals just over 4,300.


