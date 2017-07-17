Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 7/16-7/17/2017
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's most popular articles that you might have missed from this weekend Monday, July 17, 2017 - Monday, July 17, 2017. Catch up below!
Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, and Will Smith to Lead Live-Action ALADDIN
Cast Complete for New Temptations Musical AIN'T TOO PROUD at Berkeley Rep
'Ello Guvnah! D23 Expo Kicks Off with Sneak Peek of Lin-Manuel Miranda in MARY POPPINS RETURNS
VIDEO: Emily Blunt Exudes Pure Magic in MARY POPPINS RETURNS Motion Poster
VICTORIOUS Star Avan Jogia to Lead Disney's Live-Action ALADDIN?
FALSETTOS Adds Movie Theaters, Showtimes Across the U.S.