Tony Winner Sophie Okonedo Joins Cast of Comedy Drama COUNTRY MUSIC

Deadline reports that Tony Award winner Sophie Okonedo and actor James Harkness have signed on to Tom Harper's comedy drama COUNTRY MUSIC. They join previously announced cast members Jessie Buckley and BILLY ELLIOT's Julie Walters.

With shooting now underway in both Glasgow and Nashville, the highly anticipated project will follow "Rose-Lynn Harlan (Buckley) who is bursting with raw talent, charisma and cheek. Fresh out of jail and with two young kids, all she wants is to get out of Glasgow and make it as a country singer. Her mom Marion (Walters) has had a bellyful of Rose-Lynn's Nashville nonsense. Forced to take responsibility, she gets a cleaning job, only to find an unlikely champion in the middle-class lady of the house (Okonedo)."



According to the site, the movie will include country music from both the U.S. and the U.K. and will feature such legendary musicians as UK folk singer Neill McColl, Scottish music legends and founders of The Transatlantic Sessions, Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham. BBC Radio 2 country music host Bob Harris will also make an appearance. The project will also feature an original song written by Caitlyn Smith, actress Mary Steenburgen and Kate York.

Okonedo recently wrapped up her run in the West End production of Edward Albee's THE GOAT, OR WHO IS SYLVIA. She most recently appeared on Broadway in the 2016 revival of THE CRUCIBLE. She received a Tony Award for her performance in 2014's A RAISIN IN THE SUN.

