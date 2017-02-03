Tony Winner John Lithgow Joins Cast of PITCH PERFECT 3

Variety reports that Tony Award winner John Lithgow, who recently picked up a SAG Award for his performance as Winston Churchill in Netflix's "The Crown," has signed on to the cast of PITCH PERFECT 3, from Universal Pictures.

No details have been revealed as to the role Lithgow will play in the highly anticipated sequel, set to hit theaters on Dec. 22, 2017. Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, and Brittany Snow will all be reprising their roles.



Lithgow recently appeared on the big screen in the action thriller "The Accountant" as well as in "Miss Sloane" opposite Jessica Chastain. He most recently appeared on Broadway in A DELICATE BALANCE. Among his many other Broadway credits are THE COLUMNIST, ALL MY SONS, DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS and SWEET SMELL OF SUCCESS.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

