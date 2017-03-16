Tony Nominee Billy Magnussen Boards New Comedy GAME NIGHT

Deadline reports that Broadway vet Billy Magnussen has signed on to New Line/Warner Bros. comedy GAME NIGHT, joining previously announced cast members Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams. Jesse Plemons, Kylie Bunbury, and Lamorne Morris round out the cast.

The film follows "a group of couples who are caught up in a very real game night. They get together regularly to play games, but this particular night turns into a real murder mystery." Magnussen will play Ryan, described as "a friend to Bateman and McAdams' characters, Max and Annie. He usually dates hot millennial girls with zero personality. But Ryan brings Sarah, a smart woman of an appropriate age with personality, to game night because he's tired of being made fun of for being shallow. Ryan is normally very selfish and superficial, but he grows to appreciate Sarah's humor and intelligence, and falls in love with her."



Magnussen was most recently seen in Matt Spicer's "Ingrid Goes West" and is currently shooting a guest starring role in the EPIX series Get Shorty. The actor received a Tony nomination for his role in Chris Durang's Tony-winning play Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike. He also took on the role of Kato Kaelin in FX's The People v. O.J. Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME Story, and starred as the prince in the big screen adaptation of INTO THE WOODS.

