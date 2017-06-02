Tony Award-Nominees Brandon Uranowitz & Christiane Noll & More Set for BROADWAY BY THE YEAR at Town Hall

Tony Award-Nominees Brandon Uranowitz (Falsettos, An American in Paris) & Christiane Noll (Ragtime, Chaplin, Jekyll & Hyde) and two-time Nightlife Award-Winner Scott Coulter and more to be announced are set to appear at Town Hall's Broadway by the Year Series on Monday, June 19 at 8pm, The Broadway Musicals of 2007-2017 which will highlight music from Hamilton, Waitress, Kinky Boots, Billy Elliott, After Midnight, The Bridges of Madison County, Beautiful, Next to Normal, Shuffle Along, Grey Gardens and more!

Created/written/directed/hosted by Scott Siegel, this will be the last Broadway by the Year show of the season. Bank of America is proud to support Broadway by the Year with additional support provided by The Edythe Kenner Foundation.

Tickets are $50-$60 and can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-982-2787.

The Town Hall is among New York City's most historic venues. Built in 1921 by a group of suffragettes, The Town Hall began as a lecture hall and public debate forum and grew to be a national landmark institution for arts, culture and education. Over the decades, Eleanor Roosevelt, Margaret Sanger, Billie Holiday, Igor Stravinsky, Marian Anderson, Bob Dylan and Miles Davis have graced the stage. It was home to the legendary radio program, America's Town Meeting of the Air, dozens of historic albums and recordings, and American debuts of musical legends. Today, the Hall boasts the very best in music performances, spoken word, comedy and dance, including speaking engagements with residents and senators, live broadcasts of Garrison Keillor's Prairie Home Companion, and a number of new and critically acclaimed music series.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles