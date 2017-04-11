TodayTix Offering First-Ever Presale for Broadway Premiere of 1984

Mobile ticketing app TodayTix - which, until now, has exclusively connected ticket buyers with last minute offerings only - announced today that it will offer its first-ever presale in partnership with the highly-anticipated Broadway Premiere of George Orwell's 1984 starring Tony Award nominee Tom Sturridge, Olivia Wilde in her Broadway debut, and Tony Award winner Reed Birney.

Adapted and directed by Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan, 1984 will play a strictly limited engagement at Broadway's new Hudson Theatre (139-141 West 44th Street) beginning May 18, 2017, with an opening night set for June 22, 2017.

The TodayTix presale, which goes on sale on Monday, April 10, 2017, applies to 1984 preview performances only, from May 18 through June 21, 2017, with tickets starting at $35. For tickets and info, download the TodayTix mobile app or visit www.todaytix.com.

In a statement, TodayTix CEO and co-founder Merritt Baer said: "We are thrilled to be partnering with 1984 on Broadway after successfully bringing new audiences to this incredible production in London. Our new presale feature will allow us to answer the demand of our user base by providing access to more performance times and more tickets than ever before. This partnership embodies TodayTix's mission to make theater accessible and more affordable to audiences everywhere."

TodayTix is the first and only free mobile app for iOS and Android that provides access to the best prices on theater tickets in New York, London, and cities across the US. The fast-growing startup is on a mission to redefine the way people see theater. Through effortless access to the best shows in every city, insightful guidance to the world of theater, and thoughtful service at each moment along the way, TodayTix aims to develop the next generation of theatergoers.

Operating in the world's most iconic theater markets, TodayTix secures the best discounted and full price tickets available for the hottest shows in New York City, London's West End, the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Seattle, Philadelphia, Connecticut, Boston, Washington DC and Chicago.

Since launching TodayTix in New York City in December 2013 by life-long friends and Broadway producers Merritt Baer and Brian Fenty, the company has quickly amassed partnerships with more than 300 theater institutions globally. These include but are not limited to: The Public Theater, MSG Entertainment, Roundabout Theatre Company, Cirque du Soleil, Blue Man Group, Manhattan Theatre Club, The Metropolitan Opera, BAM, Nimax, Really Useful Theatres, Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company, Royal Court, Goodman Theatre, Lyric Opera, SHN, American Conservatory Theater, Geffen Playhouse, Center Theatre Group, The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, LA Opera, Arena Stage, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, Huntington Theatre Company, A.R.T., Goodspeed Musicals, Hartford Stage, Opera Philadelphia, and Wilma Theater.

To learn more, visit www.todaytix.com or download TodayTix for iOS, Android and Amazon devices.

Produced on Broadway by Sonia Friedman and Scott Rudin, 1984's cast also features Wayne Duvall, Carl Hendrick Louis, Nick Mills, Michael Potts, and Cara Seymour. The creative team includes Chloe Lamford (Scenic & Costume Design), Natasha Chivers (Lighting Design), Tom Gibbons (Sound Design), and Tim Reid (Video Design). Tickets and information are available at www.revisedtruth.com.

One of the most widely referenced and best known fiction titles of all time, 1984 was first published in 1949. Interest in the title has spiked in recent weeks, as the New York Times reported on January 24, 2017 in an article titled "George Orwell's '1984' Is Suddenly a Best-Seller," stating, "George Orwell's classic book '1984,' about a dystopian future where critical thought is suppressed under a totalitarian regime, has seen a surge in sales this month, rising to the top of multiple best-seller lists in the United States and leading its publisher to have tens of thousands of new copies printed."

Having recently spiked again to the #1 spot on Amazon's bestseller list almost seven decades after its first printing, 1984 has sold more than 30 million copies worldwide and has been translated into more than 65 languages around the globe.

This production of 1984 was originally produced in the U.K. by Headlong, Nottingham Playhouse, and the Almeida Theatre, London; as well as on the West End at The Playhouse Theatre London, produced by Sonia Friedman Productions and Eleanor Lloyd Productions.

