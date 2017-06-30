Tituss Burgess to Star in New Road Trip Comedy I HATE KIDS

Deadline reports that two-time Emmy-nominated actor Tituss Burgess will join Tom Everett Scoot in John Asher's upcoming road trip comedy I HATE KIDS. The UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT star will take on the role of 'The Amazing Fabular' in the project.

Scott will portray successful, kid-hating author Nick Pearson who is about to wed his ideal mate. However, on the night of his rehearsal dinner, he is informed by 'Fabular' that he has a son, 13-year old, Mason. The trio set off on a journey to find Mason's mom, and along the way, learn about Nick's past. Production is set to get underway this July.

Tituss Burgess is an Emmy and SAG-nominated actor who has emerged as one of the entertainment industry's most versatile and dynamic performers, with his work in television and theater generating both critical and commercial acclaim. He emerged as the breakout star of Netflix's award-winning comedy "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," currently in its third season, after becoming a fan-favorite on Tina Fey's Emmy-winning NBC series "30 Rock." Burgess has appeared on Broadway in Guys and Dolls, The Little Mermaid, Jersey Boys and Good Vibrations. Regionally he has also performed in productions of The Wiz and Jesus Christ Superstar. Burgess has been nominated for two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series and two Critics' Choice TV Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. He was also awarded Best Actor at the 2015 Webby Awards and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy at the 2015 Gold Derby TV Awards. His other television credits include "A Gifted Man", "Blue Bloods", and "Royal Pains". Burgess lent his voice to two major studio films: The Angry Birds Movie and Smurfs: The Lost Village. He will also join the cast of the upcoming "Departures," set to be released in 2018. Burgess recently acquired the rights to the beloved film The Preacher's Wife, for which he's writing an original score and lyrics. In addition, Burgess evolved his solo music career in 2012 with the debut of his album Comfortable, in which he wrote the music and lyrics for ten of the eleven songs.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

