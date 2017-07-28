Starry MAMMA MIA! Opens Tonight at The Hollywood Bowl

The Hollywood Bowl's production of Mamma Mia! begins tonight, July 28, at 8 PM and continues Saturday, July 29, at 8 PM and Sunday, July 30, at 7:30 PM.

Recently announced cast members are Tisha Campbell-Martin as Tanya, Hamish Linklater as Harry and Steven Weber as Bill. The production also stars previously announced Corbin Bleu as Sky, Dove Cameron as Sophie, Jaime Camil as Sam, Lea DeLaria as Rosie, and Jennifer Nettles as Donna.

Mamma Mia! will be directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award-winner Kathleen Marshall and conducted by David Holcenberg. Filled with ABBA's timeless songs, Mamma Mia! features music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and some songs with Stig Anderson, with book by Catherine Johnson. Mamma Mia! was originally conceived by Judy Craymer.

Tisha Campbell-Martin is known for her starring roles in the FOX television series Martin and on the ABC television sitcom My Wife and Kids. Campbell's first TV appearance was at the age of 6, in a 1974 episode of PBS' The Big Blue Marble. At age 18, she was in the film of Little Shop of Horrors as Chiffon with future Martin co-star Tichina Arnold. Her films include School Daze, House Party, Another 48 Hrs., Rush Hour 4, and Sprung, which included vocals by Campbell, singing on the remake of "Don't Ask My Neighbor" In 1992, Campbell released her debut album, Tisha, which included "Push," co-written and produced by her friend Vanilla Ice, and "Love Me Down." Campbell later became a part of the sitcoms Rita Rocks and The Protector. In 2012, Campbell starred in Mindless Behavior's music video "Hello," starring as Prodigy's mom. Recently she played Damona on Dr. Ken, starring Ken Jeong.

Hamish Linklater made his Broadway debut opposite Alan Rickman in Seminar, won an Obie Award for his performance off-Broadway in The School for Lies, and a Drama Desk Award nomination for his work in The Public Theatre's Shakespeare in the Park 2010 production of Twelfth Night. He appeared in Measure for Measure, directed by Sir Peter Hall, at the Ahmanson Theatre. He made his playwriting debut with The Vandal, and his third play, The Whirligig, had its premiere this May and June off Broadway, produced by The New Group at Pershing Square Signature Center. Linklater starred for five seasons on the CBS comedy The New Adventures of Old Christine, playing the brother of Julia-Louis Dreyfus' title character. Recently he's had recurring roles on FX's Legion and Fargo, as well as appeared in the films 42 and Battleship.

The son of a nightclub singer and a borscht belt talent agent, it's not surprising that Steven Weber has a love for the limelight that emerged at an early age. By the time he was in third grade, the New York City-born Weber was appearing in television commercials. Pursuit of an acting career brought his film debut in The Flamingo Kid and a role on the soap opera As the World Turns. He appeared in the acclaimed war film Hamburger Hill and made his Broadway debut in The Real Thing. But it was the NBC sitcom Wings in which Weber soared to national attention, as he and Tim Daly starred for seven TV seasons as brothers running a one-plane airline in Nantucket. Weber's acting career has been as eclectic as it is accomplished - whether starring in the television version of Stephen King's horror story The Shining on ABC or appearing years earlier on the same network as JFK in The Kennedys of Massachusetts. His films also demonstrate his wide range, with roles in thrillers Single White Female and The Temp, as the title in the gay romantic comedy Jeffrey and as a sleazy 1930s pimp in Showtime's comic musical Reefer Madness. Returning to the stage, Weber has played the lead in the hit Broadway musical The Producers, appeared with Kevin Spacey and Mary Stuart Masterson in the London production of National Anthems, and again on Broadway in The Philanthropist. Most recently, Weber can be seen in the recurring role of Councilman Douglas Hamilton on CBS' NCIS: New Orleans. He is also appearing in Netflix's Thirteen Reasons Why as Principal Gary Bolan. Steven will also make appearances on this season of Ballers and Curb Your Enthusiasm for HBO. Weber studied at New York's High School of the Performing Arts and is a graduate of the theater program at the State University of New York at Purchase.

Corbin Bleu comes from an extensive background in film, television and the theater. He is probably best known for the Emmy Award-winning High School Musical franchise. Bleu partnered with Karina Smirnoff on the seventeenth season of Dancing with the Stars, placing a close second. His Broadway credits include Ted in Holiday Inn: The New Irving Berlin Musical and Jesus in the revival of Godspell, which followed his rave reviews as Usnavi in In the Heights. Another stage highlight was appearing in Hairspray at the Hollywood Bowl as Seaweed, opposite Harvey Fierstein and Marrisa Jaret Winokur.

Dove Cameron is best known for playing the dual role as both title characters in Disney's Liv and Maddie for four seasons, as well as starring in Disney's Descendants as Mal, Maleficent's daughter; she will reprise that role in Descendants 2, which is set to premiere on July 21 simultaneously on ABC, Freeform, Lifetime, Disney XD and Disney Channel. Dove also recently appeared on NBC's Hairspray Live!, as Amber von Tussle, and in the film Barely Lethal with Hailee Steinfeld, Jessica Alba and Samuel L. Jackson. She has made guest appearances on a wide variety of television shows, including Showtime's Shameless, ABC's Malibu Country, Disney XD's Ultimate Spider-Man and CBS's The Mentalist.

Golden Globe, Critics' Choice, Teen Choice nominee, Imagen Award winner and Broadway actor Jaime Camil, of CW's Jane the Virgin, wrapped a two-month run on Broadway starring as "Billy Flynn" in Chicago last summer. He has also appeared on stage in West Side Story, Hook, Aladdin, El diluvio que viene and the Broadway-bound musical The Mambo Kings. He began his career as a singer, performing alongside Cuban icons Amaury Gutierrez and Pancho Cespedes, before going on to star in the mega hit telenovelas Mi Destino Eres Tú and La Fea Más Bella in his native Mexico. He has starred in award-winning films, including Pulling Strings, 200 Cartas (alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda) and 7 Dias, which earned him Best Supporting Actor honors from the Premios ACE and the Mexican Cinema Journalists. Camil's career continued to skyrocket following star turns in the gender-bending comedy Por Ella Soy Eva and the fish-out-of-water romp Que Pobres Tan Ricos. He has recorded four platinum-selling albums.

Lea DeLaria currently appears as Big Boo on the hit Netflix show Orange is the New Black. The role has garnered her three SAG Awards. Her other TV credits include Showtime's Californication, Comedy Central's Broad City, CBC's Baroness Von Sketch, NBC's Law & Order: SVU, Will and Grace and Friends. Selected film credits include The First Wives Club, Dear Dumb Diary, and Edge of Seventeen, along with Pixar's Cars 3. DeLaria appeared on Broadway as Eddie/Dr. Scott in The Rocky Horror Show and as Hildy in The Public Theatre's On the Town (Obie, Theatre World Awards). Lea has five records on the Warner Jazz and Classics label; her sixth, House of David, was released in 2015.

Grammy-winning Country superstar Jennifer Nettles made her Broadway debut in 2015 as Roxie Hart in Chicago and joined the cast of the NBC Dolly Parton television biopic, Coat of Many Colors. Her career has garnered eight No. 1 singles, over 22 million in worldwide sales and numerous awards from American Music Awards, the Academy of Country Music, and the Country Music Association. The multi-media maven has also won five ASCAP awards highlighting her songwriting prowess. Nettles has shared the stage with Beyoncé, Bon Jovi, Idina Menzel, John Legend, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and Rihanna, among others.

Director and choreographer Kathleen Marshall is one of Broadway's most celebrated artists. Honored numerous times for her work on stage and screen, she has won three Tony Awards (with six more nominations) and two Drama Desk Awards (four additional nominations). Marshall has also been nominated for both an Olivier and an Emmy.

On Broadway, Marshall directed and choreographed In Transit (2016), Nice Work if You Can Get It (2012), Anything Goes (2011 revival with Sutton Foster), Grease (2007 revival), Pajama Game (2006 revival with Harry Connick, Jr.), Wonderful Town (2003 revival), Little Shop of Horrors (2003), Follies (2001), Ring Round the Moon (1999), 1776 (1997), and Swinging on a Star (1995). She collaborated with her brother, Rob Marshall, on direction and choreography for Kiss of the Spider Woman (1993 with Chita Rivera), She Loves Me (2003 revival), Damn Yankees (1994), Victor/Victoria (1995 with Julie Andrews) and Seussical (2000).

As Artistic Director of "Encores" at Lincoln Center in New York City, Marshall staged musical revivals from 1996 through 2000. Marshall choreographed The Boys from Syracuse, Li'l Abner and Call Me Madam. In addition, she directed and choreographed Babes in Arms and Wonderful Town (transferred to Broadway). Her off-Broadway credits include Applause; 70, Girls, 70; Two Gentlemen of Verona; House of Flowers; Carnival; Hair; Saturday Night; Violet; and Du Barry Was a Lady.

Conductor David Holcenberg is currently serving as music director of the Tony-nominated musical Groundhog Day on Broadway. His past Broadway shows as music director have included Mamma Mia!, Seussical, Titanic and Show Boat. David also music directed the Los Angeles production of Ragtime(L.A. Drama Critics Award), The Phantom of the Opera in Toronto and the Lincoln Center productions of Dessa Rose and The Glorious Ones. His show Bingo, written with Michael Heitzman and Ilene Reid, is currently playing around the country. David is currently the associate music supervisor for Mamma Mia! in North America.

Mamma Mia! is the 2001 international phenomenon about a young woman's plot to uncover the identity of her father among three of her mother's former loves, all invited to her wedding on a Greek island. Filled with ABBA's timeless songs, including "Dancing Queen" and "Voulez Vous" - Mamma Mia! will have you singing, dancing and having the time of your life!

Subscriptions and single tickets for performances during the Hollywood Bowl 2017 summer season are available at HollywoodBowl.com, or via credit card phone order at 323.850.2000, and in person at the Hollywood Bowl Box Office. For further details or questions, call 323.850.2000 from 10am - 6pm daily, or visit LAPhil.com.

The recent history of Broadway musicals at the Hollywood Bowl is nothing short of spectacular, including A Chorus Line starring Mario Lopez, Krysta Rodriguez and Ross Lynch, directed and choreographed by Baayork Lee; Spamalotstarring Craig Robinson, Christian Slater, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Warwick Davis and Eric Idle; Hair starring Kristen Bell, Hunter Parrish, Beverly D'Angelo, Benjamin Walker and Amber Riley, directed by Adam Shankman; Chicagostarring AshLee Simpson, Drew Carey, Lucy Lawless and Stephen Moyer, directed by Brooke Shields; The Producers starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Rebecca Romijn and Dane Cook, directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman; Hairspray starring Harvey Fierstein, Drew Carey, John Stamos and Nick Jonas, directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell; and Rent starring Vanessa Hudgens, Nicole Scherzinger and Wayne Brady, directed by Neil Patrick Harris.

One of the largest natural amphitheaters in the world, with a seating capacity of nearly 18,000, the Hollywood Bowl has been the summer home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since its official opening in 1922, and plays host to the finest artists from all genres of music, offering something for everyone. It remains one of the best deals anywhere in Los Angeles; to this day, $1 buys a seat at the top of the Bowl for many classical and jazz performances. In February 2017, the Hollywood Bowl was named Best Major Outdoor Concert Venue for the thirteenth year in a row at the 28th Annual Pollstar Awards. For millions of music lovers across Southern California, the Hollywood Bowl is synonymous with summer.

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles