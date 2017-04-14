Tina Fey Reportedly Turns Down Offer to Host 2017 TONY AWARDS

The 2017 TONY AWARDS are just around the corner and theater fans are anxiously awaiting word as to who will take on hosting duties for this year's ceremony. According to the New York Post's Michael Riedel, Tina Fey, who is currently working on a musical adaptation of MEAN GIRLS, has turned down an offer to emcee the June 11th telecast. According to sources, the '30 Rock' star was seriously considering the job but had to turn it down due to scheduling conflicts.

As BWW recently reported, last year's host, James Corden, has shared that he most likely will not reprise his role for this year's awards. Other popular hosts, including song and dance men Hugh Jackman and Neil Patrick Harris, are currently tied up with upcoming projects.

Click here to see BWW's Top

picks to host the Tonys

According to The Post, Tony officials will most likely opt for a non-singing, non-dancing host for this year's show. There are even reports that former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who has been making the theater rounds of late, may somehow be involved in the broadcast. Other potential names being bandied about include OH HELLO stars John MULANEY and Nick Kroll and CBS late night host Stephen Colbert. Who would you like to see as this year's host? Check out our Top 5 picks at left.

Read the story in full here

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles