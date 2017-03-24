The Skivvies, Alice Ripley, GREAT COMET Cast and More Slated for Spring at The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42, Broadway's newest, funkiest, and most spacious club located on 42nd street and Tenth Ave inside YOTEL announces an all-star lineup for the spring.

The 130-seat state-of-the-art urban venue is creating a lot of buzz in the Broadway community for its big names at reasonable prices - and the fact there is no food and beverage minimum.

Here's what the headliner schedule looks like as of now, with more announcements to come:

April 1: Alice Ripley. This Tony-Winner for Next to Normal presents her act on identity with music direction by Jess Means. Ripley will sing a song from every Broadway show she's been in, with the set list including "As If We Never Said Goodbye" and "Who Will Love Me As I Am?" $40. 8pm. Tickets and information here.

April 2: The Skivvies with Randy Harrison and Brittany Campbell: Sunday Undie Bottomless Brunch. This scantily-clad musical duo comes to The Green Room 42 in their ongoing series "Sunday Undie Bottomless Brunch." A fantastic bottomless brunch is included in your ticket or just come in and enjoy the show. Starts at $15. 1pm. Tickets and information here.

April 2: The Great Comet & Broadway Classics. Meet the ingenious composer, lyricist, orchestrator and all-around musical mastermind behind the show, Dave Malloy. As Dave discusses the classic Broadway show tunes that influenced his work, members of the cast will perform those tunes and THE GREAT COMET songs they inspired. $20. 8pm. Tickets and information here.

April 9: The Skivvies with Betsy Wolfe, Ellyn Marsh, Jeff Pew, and Garth Kravits: Sunday Undie Bottomless Brunch. This scantily-clad musical duo comes to The Green Room 42 in their ongoing series "Sunday Undie Bottomless Brunch." A fantastic bottomless brunch is included in your ticket or just come in and enjoy the show. Starts at $15. 1pm. Tickets and information here.

April 9: The BlackUps Return. After a packed house in March, The Blackups return to The Green Room 42 stage again. Ladonna Burns and James Jackson, Jr are back-up singers that have finally taken the center stage in this evening of sass, shade, and all-'round fierceness. $20. 8pm. Tickets and information here.

April 16: The Skivvies with Kevin Zak, Molly Pope, & Lindsay Nicole Chambers: Sunday Undie Bottomless Brunch. This scantily-clad musical duo comes to The Green Room 42 in their ongoing series "Sunday Undie Bottomless Brunch." A fantastic bottomless brunch is included in your ticket or just come in and enjoy the show. Starts at $15. 1pm. Tickets and information here.

April 19: Bobby Cronin & Friends. Composer Bobby Cronin makes his Green Room 42 debut with special guest performances by Broadway stars to be announced soon. An evening of new music and fresh talent, proceeds from the event go to the Humane Society. $35. 8pm. Tickets and information here.

April 23: The Skivvies with Randy Harrison: Sunday Undie Bottomless Brunch. This scantily-clad musical duo comes to The Green Room 42 in their ongoing series "Sunday Undie Bottomless Brunch." A fantastic bottomless brunch is included in your ticket or just come in and enjoy the show. Starts at $15. 1pm. Tickets and information here.

April 23: Telly Leung. Direct from his matinee performance of IN TRANSIT, Broadway's first "a cappella" musical, Telly Leung takes The Green Room 42 stage to reunite with his band to sing hits from his two solo albums ("I'll Cover You" & "Songs for You") and Broadway favorites done with a new and innovative musical twist. $30. 7:30pm. Tickets and information here.

April 30: Russ Kaplan's Broadway Jazz Session. Composer of "In Transit" on Broadway brings his live jazz show to the stage in his Green Room 42 debut. This is a night of great hits, Broadway classics, and special guests. Joining him are Broadway and American Idol star Justin Guarini, online music star Chesney Snow, and more to be announced! $20. $8pm. Tickets and information here.

May 1: Kennedy Caughell. Currently in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, this golden voice star of American Idiot, Wicked, and a musical-theatre-viral YouTube video of "Ready To Be Loved" makes her Green Room 42 debut in her first ever solo show. $25. 8pm. Tickets and information here.

May 4-6: Paul Iacono's Psychedelic Playhouse. The galaxy is in the midst of a civil war. The Evil Orange Grand Douche has outlawed art, sentencing millions to artistic genocide. The last of the decadent "degenerate artists" perform and live together at Paul Iacono's Psychedelic Playhouse, the last (illegal) performance art-cabaret in the galaxy, a mystical mansion inhabited by Frida Kahlo, Josephine Baker, Toulouse Lautrec, Jean Michel Basquiat & Quintin Crisp, a.k.a. The Playhouse Gang. Join Paul as he ventures across the universe on an epic, musical space odyssey to find Dr. Nina Simone, rescue the Princess, and save The Playhouse from the Evil Orange Grand Douche's reign of perversion & terror. Featuring: Sophia, Lamar, Jarvis Derrell, Michael Cavadias, Chris Weaver, Brik Olson, Mason Amelotte, and more. $25. 8pm. Tickets and information here.

May 8: Matt Doyle. Following his recent sold out run at Joe's Pub, Matt Doyle (Book of Mormon, War Horse, Spring Awakening), makes his Green Room 42 debut! Matt is currently starring as Anthony in New York City revival of Sweeney Todd. His album, Uncontrolled, broke the top 20 on The iTunes Pop charts this spring. The night will include music featured on his album, as well as several pop and theater covers. $30. 8pm. Tickets and information here.

May 21: James Snyder. James Snyder currently starring in Broadway's IN TRANSIT has returned to the cabaret stage for the first time since his turn opposite Idina Menzel in If/Then. Get ready for an evening of hilarious and touching stories from his career on Broadway, TV and film as well as his usual blend of legit and contemporary musical theater. Plus he's going to sing the hell out of "Soliloquy" from Carousel. Tickets and information here.

May 22: Kate Rockwell: Back To My Roots. Kate Rockwell has been Broadway's blonde ingenue-with-an-attitude for the past 10 years. She's belted her face off in a leather thong (Rock of Ages), crushed the dreams of hopeful cheerleaders (Bring It On: The Musical), bleached away a few million brain cells (Legally Blonde: The Musical), and cartwheeled buck-naked across the stage (Hair). Well, she...and her hair....are fried as hell and want a night to get back to their roots. Kate Rockwell: Back to My Roots will transport you back to the days of the extravagant Broadway musicals. Back to the shows that inspired her to leave the sane, stable world of normal professions behind and follow her passion to Broadway stardom. Kate is bringing her powerhouse vocals to the brand-spanking new Green Room 42, where she'll explore the musical gems that inspired her like Cats, March of the Falsettos, Les Miserables, and Phantom of the Opera. Come and listen to her let her (dark, dark brown) roots fly free! $30. 8pm. Tickets and information here.

Click here for a the complete calendar listing of the upcoming performances at The Green Room 42. For tickets and other information, visit www.thegreenroom42.com or call (646) 449-7792.

