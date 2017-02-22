The Maxamoo Podcast Returns to Talk EVERYTHING, BEARDO, GIRL X, Neo-Futurists, Repertorio EspaÃ±ol, BLURRED LINES, and More

Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

We're baaaaack and so excited to be here! Liz, Jose and Lindsay discuss six new shows from beyond Broadway in New York City.

After a brief hiatus, we discuss EVERYBODY by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, BEARDO by Dave Malloy, The Neo-Futurists, Repertorio Español, GIRL X, and BLURRED LINES.

What we saw:

The Great American Drama, created by Connor Sampson, The New York Neo-Futurists (00:59)

En El Nombre De Salomé, written by Marco Antonio Rodríguez, Repertorio Español (12:45)

Girl X, written by Suguru Yamamoto, Japan Society (20:43)

Beardo, book and lyrics by Jason Craig, music by Dave Malloy, Pipeline Theatre (25:07)

Everybody, written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Signature Theatre (32:33)

Blurred Lines, created by Girl Be Heard, HERE Art Center (45:26)

What we're looking forward to seeing (51:55):

Much Ado About Nothing, Shakespeare Exchange

Omega Kids, by Noah Mease at Dixon Place

Sundown, Yellow Moon, a nightime play with songs by Rachel Bonds and music and lyrics by The Bengsons at McGinn/Cazale Theater

The Moors, written by Jen Silverman from The Playwrights Realm

Pool Party 2.0, conceived by Erin Mee from This is Not A Theatre Company

Performeteria, TDF's first-ever immersive festival, Baruch Performing Arts Center

All the Fine Boys, written by Erica Schmidt from The New Group

The Light Years, written by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen from The Debate Society at Playwrights Horizons

International Human Rights Art Festival at Dixon Place

Nibbler, written by Ken Urban from The Amoralists at Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre

Villa, written by Guillermo Calderón from The Play Company

About Maxamoo

On Maxamoo's New York City Theater Podcast we cut through that chaos and just tell you: what's good, what's bad, and what we recommend.

We base our recommendations on the quality and characteristics of the production, not theater size. So the terms Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off Off Broadway (which are all technical terms describing the location and number of seats in a theater) are not important to us.

We strive to include diverse, interesting, and innovative productions, shows you're probably missing if you rely on mainstream publications like the New York Times, The New Yorker, and Time Out New York, which cover only a tiny fraction of the arts, culture, and theater world.

The best way to stay up-to-date about New York City theater is to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes or Stitcher. Maxamoo covers New York City theater through our podcast programing, including roundtable discussions on Maxamoo's New York City Theater Podcast and artist interviews on the Playwrights & Performers Podcast.

