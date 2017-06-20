The Broadwaysted Podcast Welcomes the Creators and Star of HVMLET

To be, or not to be... Broadwaysted? That was an easy question for our new #FriendsOfTheShow Tatiana Baccari, Wednesday Derrico, and Blair Baker of the upcoming production of HVMLET.

This week we're pouring out mimosa's while our guests discuss their intersectional feminist adaptation of Shakespeare's classic drama appearing at the SheNYC Festival.

#WhatHaveYouSeenThisWeek is basically us discussing Shakespeare films like the 2015 MACBETH with Michael Fassbender and Joss Whedon's 2012 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING. Game Master Kimberly leads us in an epic game of "Dirty Hands on a Hardbody" that pits Shakespeare knowledge versus Musical Theater Knowledge.

At some point we're talking about blood of lamb and seeking vengeance for curtains--so get thee to a listening device and check out this week's episode of Broadwaysted!

Listen to the episode here:

Tatiana's Bio : Tatiana Baccari (Adapter / Director) is a Florida born/Brooklyn-based feminist actor, writer, and director. Her work has been performed in NYC at HERE Arts Center, Atlantic Stage 2, La Ma Ma, Alchemical Theatre Lab, Greenpoint Gallery, and the Michael Warren Powell Center in addition to works in Boston and Clearwater, FL. She has assisted directors and writers such as Jo Bonney, Ian Morgan, and Darci Picoult at BRIC, Vineyard Arts Project, and NYU. She is a founding member of the theater collective Experimental Bitch Presents. Winner of the 2015 Jeff Norton Dream Grant for playwriting. She received her BFA in Drama from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts.

Wednesday's Bio : Wednesday Derrico (Editor / Director) is a live performance artist. Most often directing, creative-producing and event managing; Wednesday dedicates her life to making and supporting personal, political work. She is able to explore all of these facets as Co-Founding Artistic Director of Experimental Bitch Presents. Most notably, she directed In Her Own Words: The Diana Tapes by James Clements at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and performed in Kenneth Branagh's Macbeth, at The Park Avenue Armory. She assistant directed Kevin Kuhlke's adaptation of Oscar Wilde's, Salome at NYU last year. She has a bachelor of fine arts degree in acting from NYU Tisch. This summer, Wednesday will be be an associate producer for Free The Arts Festival.

Blair's Bio : Blair Baker (Hamlet) is thrilled to be playing her dream role in this daring new adaptation. Credits include: The Humans (Broadway/Roundabout Theatre Company), Oleanna (Broadway, Mark Taper Forum), Anne of Green Gables (Royal Family Productions), The Hour of All Things (Philadelphia Women's Theater Festival), The Erlkings (Off-Broadway, Beckett Theater) Bus Stop (Kansas City Rep), The Footage (The Flea Theatre), Sweet Life (semi-finalist Samuel French Off-Off-Broadway Short Play Festival) and Let Me Ascertain You: LGBTQ All Out at The Barrow Street Theatre. She is the Co-Artistic Director of Missing Bolts Productions www.missingbolts.com. Training includes: Atlantic Theater Acting Conservatory and The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. www.blairbaker.info

About the Show :

Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

