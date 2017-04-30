The Broadwaysted Podcast Welcomes CHURCH & STATE and Broadway Bound Kids

Did you pray for another Broadwaysted episode this week? Did I just "state" the obvious? Well, your prayers are answered: we're pouring "Another Round" with CHURCH & STATE's star Rob Nagle and Playwright Jason Odell Williams!

We're drinking cider and chatting about the hilarious new play CHURCH & STATE playing now at New World Stages and their road from the West Coast to Off-Broadway. We reflect on the career of M. Night Shyamalan, talk about why we love real Southern women, and Game Master Kimberly introduces a new game, "Lights of Broadway Show Cards Debate." We also discover that Jason has a killer British accent and yes, we even get a little real when discussing the core issues of CHURCH & STATE. We had a blast having "Another Round" with Jason and Rob, so y'all should grab tickets to see CHURCH & STATE at New World Stages!

BONUS: After the episode is Part Two of our libations and laughs with Broadway Bound Kids Founder Erin Glass, Executive Director Jessica Diaz, and actor Karl Kenzler (FIDDLER ON THE ROOF). The Broadwaysted Crew are competing against each other to raise more money for the 2nd Annual Broadway Bee (Kevin's for Bhavesh Patel, Kimberly's for Karl Kenzler, and Bryan's for Evan Todd) so check out www.crowdrise.com/The2ndAnnualBroadwayBee and click on the actor to find Kevin, Kimberly, and Bryan's teams and support us and a great cause! #TeamBryan #TeamKevin #TeamKimberly

Listen to the episode here:

Rob's Bio: A member of the Antaeus Theatre Company, recent credits include the world premieres of Jason Odell Williams' Church & State (Ovation nominee for Best Lead Actor in a Play, Skylight Theatre Company), Melissa Ross' Of Good Stock and Samuel D. Hunter's Rest (both at South Coast Repertory). Television includes "The Librarians," "Grey's Anatomy," "Criminal Minds," "Mad Men," "Eli Stone," "Dawson's Creek," and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." Training: Northwestern University. Wife: Heather Allyn. Pug: Roosevelt. Geek: robnagle.com

Jason's Bio: Jason is an Emmy-nominated writer and producer. His play Church & State was recently produced as an NNPN rolling world premiere at JCC CenterStage and Skylight Theatre Company where it was nominated for three L.A. Ovation Awards including Best Playwrighting for an Original Play. Other playwriting credits include The New York Times critics' pick Handle With Care (Westside Theatre; published by Dramatists Play Service) and Baltimore in Black and White (The Cell Theatre). Jason's novel, Personal Statement, was optioned for a three-picture deal and he is currently adapting it for the screen with his wife and collaborator Charlotte Cohn.

About Broadway Bound Kids : At Broadway Bound Kids our mission is to inspire and empower young lives through the arts by creating a nurturing and stress-free environment where kids will gain confidence, make friends, express themselves, and find a place where they feel a sense of belonging and acceptance. All of the proceeds from this event will help support our FREE Saturday program, school-based performing arts residencies, community-based workshops, summer programs, master classes with Broadway professionals, full-scale musical productions, and trips to see Broadway shows. Your support will help us make sure that all kids have access to these life-changing programs regardless of their financial resources. For more on Broadway Bound Kids visit www.broadwayboundkids.net or watch this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ny_mmtNDhEs

Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

